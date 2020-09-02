Short Interest in ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Increases By 400.0%

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

ASHTY opened at $136.77 on Wednesday. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $148.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.75). ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.