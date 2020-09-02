Short Interest in Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Rises By 27.4%

Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the July 30th total of 503,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.4 days.

Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Azimut has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $26.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60.

Get Azimut alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.