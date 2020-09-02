Short Interest in BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Grows By 2,141.7%

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 2,141.7% from the July 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S by 38.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BANCO BRADESCO/S alerts:

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.11. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About BANCO BRADESCO/S

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.