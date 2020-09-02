Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Drops By 76.3%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the July 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SVLKF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS:SVLKF opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.98.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold and copper deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in six mines and two processing facilities across its Deflector operations located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations situated within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

