Short Interest in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Increases By 2,738.3%

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, an increase of 2,738.3% from the July 30th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYEG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EYEG stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

