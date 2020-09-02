Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Declines By 33.3%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kasikornbank Public in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.96.

About Kasikornbank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, collateral, overdraft, and personal loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bills of exchange, and bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.