Short Interest in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Grows By 1,400.0%

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lake Shore Bancorp stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Lake Shore Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

