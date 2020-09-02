Short Interest in Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Increases By 234.0%

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 234.0% from the July 30th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 51.3% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,545,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,667 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 625,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 219,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

