Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 167.3% from the July 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Silver Bull Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

