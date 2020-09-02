Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,109 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,326,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,613.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after buying an additional 1,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,951,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,356,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after buying an additional 1,178,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SMPL opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 0.72. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

