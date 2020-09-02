South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

