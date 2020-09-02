Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 190,154 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 516,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 215,432 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $49.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.