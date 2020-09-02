Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $110.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.95.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CSFB lifted their price target on Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Square stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.30. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $170.46. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.81 and a beta of 2.73.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,041 shares of company stock valued at $33,745,304. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,744,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,203,000 after buying an additional 139,368 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

