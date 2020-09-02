STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,068 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $48.53 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 303.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.