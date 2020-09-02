STACS Market Capitalization Achieves $1.54 Million (GATE)

STACS (CURRENCY:GATE) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. STACS has a market cap of $1.54 million and $12.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STACS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. During the last week, STACS has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00131981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00212145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.01610343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00178578 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00172116 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,750,442 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io.

Buying and Selling STACS

STACS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

