Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. Sells 16,875 Shares

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $165.34 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.95.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

