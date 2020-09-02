Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $191.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $165.34 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

