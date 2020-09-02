Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Shares of Stelmine Canada Ltd (CVE:STH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Stelmine Canada shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,768 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50.

Stelmine Canada Company Profile (CVE:STH)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. Its flagship property is the Courcy project, which comprise 393 claims for a total surface area of 206 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

