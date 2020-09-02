Swick Mining Services Ltd (ASX:SWK) Announces Final Dividend of $0.00

Swick Mining Services Ltd (ASX:SWK) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.15.

In other news, insider Kent Swick 6,452,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th.

Swick Mining Services Company Profile

Swick Mining Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral drilling contract services to the mining industry in the Asia Pacific and internationally. The company offers services primarily in the areas of underground diamond drilling and surface reverse circulation drilling. It also carries out research and development activities in mineral analysis technologies.

