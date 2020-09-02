Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 300,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,626.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 762,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 717,874 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,343,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,457,000 after acquiring an additional 346,527 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.