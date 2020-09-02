T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 32,648 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 272,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,147 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $142.51. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

