Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0716 on Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Tap has a total market capitalization of $88.23 million and approximately $595,386.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded 38% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00043857 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.05746947 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00036673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00050062 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.