T&D Holdings (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDHOY opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. T&D has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDHOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T&D from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of T&D from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

