Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the July 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TNISF opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80.

Get Técnicas Reunidas alerts:

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Infrastructure and Industry segments. The company designs and constructs basic refining units, conversions, octane enhancement units, and other refining and treatment units in the refining sector; processing and chemical units and plants in the petrochemicals sectors; oil and gas fields development, and oil and gas treatment plants; and pipeline transport, storage parks, and compression stations, as well as natural gas liquefaction, regasification, and storage plants.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.