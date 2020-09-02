Tesla’s (TSLA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $350.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $472.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $464.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,248.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.62. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,954 shares of company stock valued at $56,170,816 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

