The Becker Milk Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCKMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Becker Milk Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCKMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKMF opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The Becker Milk has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

