The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

The Zweig Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Zweig Total Return Fund alerts:

ZTR stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The Zweig Total Return Fund has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

The Zweig Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.