Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives $130.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $123.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.89. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.89. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $81.61 and a twelve month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,771,000 after buying an additional 1,194,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 550.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,854,000 after acquiring an additional 809,451 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after buying an additional 745,087 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at $82,324,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after buying an additional 606,157 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

