Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 2,300 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.93. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mosaic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.