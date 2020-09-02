Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,900 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,306,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 624,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW stock opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $99.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

