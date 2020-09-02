Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,142 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $79,034,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,217.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,531,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,820 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $50,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $50,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,019,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,550,000 after purchasing an additional 690,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

