Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 6,173 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 98,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 118,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after buying an additional 998,575 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 20.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

