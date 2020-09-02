UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $16.55 on Friday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -827.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

