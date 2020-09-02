Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

Vector Group has a payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Vector Group to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 129.0%.

VGR opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,114,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

