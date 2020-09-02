Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.41 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Bitfinex and Crex24. Verge has a total market capitalization of $101.67 million and $3.41 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00524995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003316 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,351,141,743 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Upbit, HitBTC, Crex24, Bitbns, SouthXchange, YoBit, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Graviex, Huobi, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

