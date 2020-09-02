Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

