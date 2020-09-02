Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.39.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $54,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

