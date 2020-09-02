Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Waters by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Waters by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $212.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average of $197.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

