Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of JAMF opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.