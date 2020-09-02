XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 2,044 Shares

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $39,183.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. XOMA Corp has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,772 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 208,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOMA shares. ValuEngine cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

