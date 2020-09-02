Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yirendai by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Yirendai during the first quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Yirendai during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yirendai during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Yirendai by 0.8% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,368,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter. Yirendai had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

