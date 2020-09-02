Zacks: Analysts Expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). STRATA Skin Sciences also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

SSKN stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

