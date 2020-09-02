Zacks: Analysts Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $158.88 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 23.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 890.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 183,541 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGS stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $9.19.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

