Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Analysts expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Skechers USA reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 114,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 451,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 314,003 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Earnings History and Estimates for Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

