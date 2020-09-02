ZClassic Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.76 million and $16,504.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00672622 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00084861 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00071853 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000443 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 391.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

