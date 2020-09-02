Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $456.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $325.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,683.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $211.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $17,631,845.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,564,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

