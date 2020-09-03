15,602 Shares in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE HRL opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,990.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

