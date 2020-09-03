1,667 Shares in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTN. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SpartanNash by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SpartanNash by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SpartanNash by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $715.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.94. SpartanNash Co has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at $926,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,173 shares of company stock valued at $337,410. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

