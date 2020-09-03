23,043 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,171,000 after buying an additional 1,386,911 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,601,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 129.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,445,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,331,000 after acquiring an additional 838,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.06.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

