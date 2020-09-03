2,337 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU opened at $193.78 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.96. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

